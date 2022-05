Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in connection with alleged diversion of funds and money laundering¬† activities to the tune of N80billion. He was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

