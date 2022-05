A ghastly motor accident at Katari village on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday has claimed the lives of about 18 persons. An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that an 18-seater commuter bus ran into a stationary trailer parked on the road without caution signs. He said the bus exploded with all occupants burnt […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

