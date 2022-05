President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brigadier General Mohammed Fada as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Fada, who is set to take over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, will resume office on Wednesday. A source made this known to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Abuja. “The Federal Government has […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

