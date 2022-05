Dangote Cement has recorded a 24.2 per cent increase in its revenue and an 18 per cent increase in its profit after tax in the first three months of its 2022 financial year. The company’s unaudited results released on the Nigerian Exchange(NGX) for three months ended March 31, 2022, showed revenue of N413.2 billion and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

