Federal government has said via an internal review of its policy through a multi-sectoral approach such as “humanitarian and social development” it has mitigated disaster in the country. Speaking at the Technical Review of the National Disaster Risk Management Policy yesterday in Abuja, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers How We Mitigate Disaster Management Via Multisectoral Approach – FG