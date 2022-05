Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has turned down a request for bail by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the federal government preferred against him. Justice Nyako held that Kanu must explain the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

