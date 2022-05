The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency. Nsima, 56, who was arrested on Wednesday, was the interventionist agency’s managing director between 2016 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

