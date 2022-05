Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force havarrested suspected kidnappers, who abducted and killed Greenfield University and Bethel Baptist School students last year. The suspects include Aminu Lawal (a.k.a. Kano) second in command to a notorious kidnapper, Yellow Ashana. Others were Murtala Dawu, a.k.a. Mugala – well known for kidnapping, rape and sundry brutal […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information