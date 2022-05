* Confirms influx of terrorist groups into Kaduna * 360 persons killed in 3 months Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, confirmed the presence of Boko Haram and Ansaru terrorist groups in Kaduna forests, calling on the military and other security agencies to explore fresh strategies to tackle terrorists in the state before […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

