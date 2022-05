Niger Delta Elders’ Forum (NDEF) has again urged President Muhammadu Buhari to end what it called ongoing illegality in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and comply with the law setting up the Commission, fulfil his promise of June 24, 2021, and inaugurate the substantive board to manage the Commission for the benefit of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information