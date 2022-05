Remo Stars have won the 4th edition of the MTN/NPFL/La Liga U15 Tournament. The club were crowned champions after defeating Sunshine Stars 2-0 in a keenly contested final. Remo Stars U15 took the lead in the 15th minute through danger man Arierhi Kparobo. Kparobo has been in fine form throughout the tournament making no mistake […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information