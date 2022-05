Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday confirmed the presence of terrorist groups, Boko Haram and Ansaru, in Kaduna forests. He called on the military and security agencies to explore fresh strategies to tackle terrorists in the state before things get out of hands. El-Rufai, who stated this during the presentation of the security situation in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

