The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Friday, has announced an indefinite suspension of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train services, which was initially scheduled to resume on May 23, 2022. The suspension followed outcry from families of kidnap victims of the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by gunmen suspected to be terrorists. The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

