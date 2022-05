A one-time Senator representing Cross River Central senatorial district in the National Assembly and Cross River State governorship aspirant in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Owan-Enoh, has withrawn from the race. Owan-Enoh asked his supporters to, therefore, support Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, who is […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

