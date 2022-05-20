JUST-IN: Bagudu Heads 61-member Ekiti Guber Campaign Council 





The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed the Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, as the chairman of the Ekiti State Governorship Campaign Council. LEADERSHIP reports that the Ekiti governorship election is slated for Saturday, June 18, 2022. The 61-member Campaign Council has members including the deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

