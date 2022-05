Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has presented a revised 2022 budget of N270 billion to the State Assembly for approval. Tagged: “Taking Off from the Blocks”, the proposed new state budget is an increment of N28billion on the earlier N142 billion approved by the state lawmakers as the state’s 2022 budget inherited by Soludo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information