A governorship aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has unveiled 11-point agenda to turn around the fortunes of the state. Onuoha, while addressing the media yesterday said he decided to run for the post of the governor, following calls from groups, stakeholders, eminent personalities, market women, artisans, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information