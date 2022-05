Gunmen have beheaded a lawmaker in the Anambra State House Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye. Okoye’s head was found at Nnobi in Idemili South local government area of the State where it was hanged. The lawmaker was kidnapped last week with one person in his Toyota Sienna car. LEADERSHIP gathered the police later recovered the car […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information