Danish Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Wife, Daughter





Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos High Court Sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, a Danish man, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife Zainab and his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Justice Okikiolu-Ighile sentenced the condemned foreigner to death after holding that the Lagos State government had […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

