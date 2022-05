The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has confirmed the discovery of a dead body on runway 18R/36L on Thursday, saying investigation on the development has commenced. In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday, the acting general manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said an unidentified human remains were found on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information