The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the screening excercise for its presidential aspirants till further notice. The exercise was earlier scheduled to hold on Monday, May 23, 2022. A terse statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Barr. Felix Morka, on Sunday night, said, “A new date for the exercise will be […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

