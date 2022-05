The incumbent member representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Micah Jiba, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election to contest for the same seat in the 2023 elections. Jiba polled all the 68 votes from the delegates to defeat two other aspirants, Onyogu […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

