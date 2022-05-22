Health Insurance Scheme, Best Way To Achieve Universal Health Coverage – SOFPON

By
Headliners
-
9



Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, (SOFPON), has said the best way to achieve universal health coverage is through health insurance schemes. The association also lamented that health financing is very inadequate in the Nigerian health system. SOFPON also disclosed that doctors are undergoing training on the use of technology to enhance their efficiency and […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR