No fewer than two police personnel were on Sunday killed, while five others sustained various degrees of injuries after suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists ambushed their patrol vehicle along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway. LEADERSHIP gathered from top Police sources that the terrorists attacked the police men at Goni Matari village […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

