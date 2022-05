Ahmed Mohammed Sani, has won the primary election of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Ankpa/ Omala/Olamaboro Federal Constituency of Kogi State. The election which took place in Ankpa town, was keenly contested by four aspirants namely: Ahmed Mohammed Sani, Abduljaleel Momoh, Ben Adagi and James Ukpoju. Earlier, the secretary of the party in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information