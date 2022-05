A civil war veteran, Major General Ibrahim Haruna (rtd), said a combination of military and civilian misrule brought Nigeria to its current sorry state. This is even as the 81-year-old General Haruna lamented that, “The situation in the northern part of the country is challenging.” Haruna spoke with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information