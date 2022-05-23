2023: Wike’s Deputy, 2 Others Emerge PDP Senatorial Candidates





Rivers State deputy governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, was on Monday elected as the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Rivers West senatorial district. Also, elected as PDP senatorial candidates for Rivers South-East and Rivers East senatorial districts, were Senator Barry Mpigi and Chief Alwell Onyesoh, respectively. While Mpigi is the current Senator […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

