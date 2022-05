At least six Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists were killed in a rival clash with the Boko Haram terrorist group of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, in the fringes of Sambisa forest. LEADERSHIP gathered that the Boko Haram faction attacked a convoy of ISWAP terrorists in the night of Sunday, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information