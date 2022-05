Adhoc delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State were taken aback on Monday, when the name of the incumbent Senator representing Gombe Central on the the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Danjuma Goje, appeared on the PDP ballot papers for the conduct of the party’s senatorial primary election for the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information