JUST-IN: Federal Govt Appoints Nwabuoku As Acting Accountant-General 





Following the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the suspended Accountant-general of the Federation (AGoF), Ahmed Idris, for financial impropriety, the federal government has approved the appointment of Mr Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to oversee the office of the Accountant-general of the Federation (OAGF) in acting capacity. A letter dated […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

