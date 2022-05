The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slated the screening of its presidential aspirants for Tuesday, May 24, 2022. National organising secretary of the party, Suleiman Argungu, who gave the hint on Monday, said the party will be screening the presidential aspirants, who obtained nomination forms, on Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25 at the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information