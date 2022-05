A former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, have won the senatorial primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State. Nnamani defeated a former Chief of Staff, Ifeoma Nwobodo, at the primary election held at Agbani with 243 votes, while Ugwuanyi defeated Eze Godwin with 299 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

