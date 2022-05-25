Buhari Honoured With Global Integrity, Anti-corruption Award  





In recognition of his lifetime outstanding commitment to the fight against corruption and selfless service with exceptional integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari has been honoured with the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria’s (CIFCFEN) Global Integrity And Anti-corruption Corruption Award of Excellence. The President was presented with the Award on Tuesday […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information