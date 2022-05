The Federal Government has said that over N999 million would be spent daily to feed approximately 10 million pupils in the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), across the country. The Team Lead of NHGSFP, Aishatu Digil, disclosed this on Tuesday at a stakeholders meeting on disbursement modalities for the review cost of feeding […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

