Boko Haram fighters have brutally massacred at least 45 farmers in its latest bloodshed against civilians in Borno State, military sources said. Also, in Katsina State, suspected bandits yesterday morning attacked Gakurdi village in Jibia local government area of Katsina State, killing 12 persons. In the Borno incident, the search for bodies of the victims […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information