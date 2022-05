Except there is a last-minute change, Justice Ambrose Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos State, will on July 11, 2022 rule on the no-case submission made by the former chief executive officer of Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Amadi. He is facing a N2.9bn fraud charge slammed on him by the federal government. In his […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

