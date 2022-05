Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in eight local government areas of the State. Soludo made the declaration in a state broadcast on Wednesday evening in Awka, the state capital. The curfew, according to the governor, will commence on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00pm to 6:00am. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

