Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council on Wednesday demanded for justice from the state Police Command over the assault on a Reporter of The Nation Newspaper, Yinka Adeniran at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary in Ibadan. The NUJ’s chairman, Ademola Babalola regretted that the officer of the command who went overboard […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information