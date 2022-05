The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, on Thursday, elected the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections. 1,190 delegates voted for the sole aspirant for the ticket while one invalid vote was recorded. A total of 1,235 delegates from the 25 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

