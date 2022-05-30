CJN Urges Nigerians To Embrace Sports, Ejeh Wins 4th Bar And Bench Golf Open





The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has urged Nigerians to embrace sports for the sake of physical fitness and good health.

The jurist gave the admonition during the ceremonial tee off of the fourth edition of the Bar and Bench Golf Open hosted by the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club at the weekend.

The CJN, who was represented by Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, described the game of golf as one of the best ways to avoid ill health as people grow old. “Golf is a very good game, there is no age limit as long as you can walk. I encourage Nigerians to engage in sports for their benefit,” CJN said.

He said the Bar and Bench Golf Open will help lawyers and juries to socialise and know themselves better.

The chairman of the organizing committee and a retired Appeal Court Justice, Justice Mudashiru Oniyangi, said the objective of the tournament was to strengthen the cordial relationships among the bar and bench professionals.

Source: Leadership Newspaper