Okada Riders Invade FCT Estate, Burn Houses Over Colleagues’ Death





Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of Abuja was thrown into confusion and panic yesterday when more than 100 motorcyclists attacked it to avenge the death of two of their colleagues reportedly killed by a motorist.

It was gathered that a motorist hit and killed two okada riders and ran into the estate for safety which reportedly angered the motorcycle riders who decided to set fire to two houses in the estate.

An occupant of one of the houses in the estate, Mr. Fredrick Okechukwu, explained that the motorcyclists attacked the estate in their bid to apprehend an unknown motorist who they claimed killed their colleagues.

He said the motorist was chased by a mammoth crowd of motorcyclists after he overran two motorcyclists, which led to their death.

The estate manager, Mr. Adebisi Adelowo, speaking on the incident explained that over 100 motorcycle riders attacked the estate and tried to burn down the estate by putting fire on two buildings.

"They pulled down our gate and…





