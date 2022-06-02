Extradition Suit: Kyari Gets Court’s Nod To File More Evidence Against Federal Govt





Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, to file more evidence against a suit by the federal government seeking to extradite him to United States of America for trial over criminal charges.

The court granted the request of Kyari made through his lead counsel, Nureni Jimoh, SAN, in a motion on notice.

Jimoh while arguing the motion on notice, prayed the court to allow Kyari bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges against him.

The federal government’s counsel, Mr Pius Akuta, however, opposed the request.

Akuta predicated his opposition on the ground that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by the detained Police officer.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo, however, rejected the objection of the federal government and granted permission to Kyari to adduce further documentary exhibits to his own defense.

Source: Leadership Newspaper