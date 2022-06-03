JUST-IN: Osinbajo Meets APC Chair, Govs





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and five governors of the party on Thursday night.

The meeting is taking place at the presidential villa, Abuja.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected to the party’s presidential primary election slated for Monday next week.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari met with the governors on Tuesday before travelling to Spain for a State visit.

The President is also expected to meet with the APC governors on return from the trip on Friday in order to arrive at a consensus ahead of the special national convention of the party.





Source: Leadership Newspaper