OPEC Raises Nigeria’s Output Quota To 1.799mbpd For July





The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has raised Nigeria’s oil production quota from the 1.772 million barrels per day (mbpd) target approved in June to a new target of 1.799mbpd for July.

This is following the OPEC+ agreement to ramp up global oil supply, yielding to western pressures to pump more oil.

The decision was reached at the 29th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting held yesterday.

This is as the federal government has declared that Nigeria cannot ignore its vast proven gas endowments, put at 209 tcf, with 600 tcf potential reserves, in the face of huge energy poverty, insisting that natural gas remains the only viable option currently on the table.

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who stated this at the ongoing Nigeria-Africa Natural Resource and Energy Summit, in Abuja, noted the need for Africa to stand together to weather the climate change storm while avoiding losing all recent gains in the quest to pull her vast…





Source: Leadership Newspaper