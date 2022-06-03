Rivers Assembly Confirms 2 Guber Aspirants, Ex-AG As Commissioners





The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Friday, screened and cleared two former governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Dax George-Kelly and Hon. Isaac Kamalu, as Commissioner-designates.

The House also screened and cleared the immediate-past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, as a Commissioner-designate.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had on Thursday forwarded the names of the trio, who were all former members of the Rivers State Executive Council, to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Commissioners.

Wike, had on May 24, 2022 announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) and directed the affected appointees to hand over to the most senior officials in their respective ministries.

Before the dissolution of the SEC, George-Kelly and Kamalu had resigned to pursue their governorship ambition on the PDP platform.

The duo and other governorship aspirants, however,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper