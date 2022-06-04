Buhari In Crucial Meeting With ‘Safe List’ APC Aspirants Saturday





President Muhammadu Buhari would meet with the aspirants on the shortlist of the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee at the Presidential Villa in Abuja this (Saturday) evening.

The APC presidential primary is expected to be held on Monday and Tuesday.

“This meeting would give a clearer indication of who the President’s preferred candidate might be,” a Presidency source said on Saturday afternoon. “Remember that the President had appealed to Progressive governors to work with him to choose his successor before he travelled.”

LEADERSHIP exclusively published a list of the 13 of the aspirants on a “safe list”, presented to the party’s chairman Abdullahi Adamu at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday by the John Odigie-Oyegun screening committee.

The committee said it was necessary to prune the number of aspirants to make the primary manageable, but rejected suggestions that those outside the list stood disqualified.

Those recommended in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper