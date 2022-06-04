Edo Commits To Effective Healthcare System, Flags Off Telemedicine Care   





The Edo State government said it would commence telemedicine services in the state on Tuesday, June 7, to enable vulnerable persons have access to medical professionals and efficient healthcare.

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Obehi Akoria, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday at one of the telemedicine facilities at Oredo primary health centre in Benin City, the state capital.

Akoria said the services would leverage the primary healthcare centres to deliver medical care to patients at a distance using the existing broadband infrastructure.

She said that the programme will provide quality healthcare services to Edo residents for free, adding that they have attended to above 25 persons since it began on Saturday, May 28.

“They consult our doctors in the United States of America. Doctors abroad sit in their offices and we schedule patients for them to see.

“The doctors in America will be on the screen, talking to the patients in Benin, asking questions, making decisions,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper