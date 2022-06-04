NURP Donates Office Equipment, Food Items To Sierra Leonians Gun Violence Victims, Others





In commemoration of the 2022 Global Week of Action Against Gun Violence and contributing towards permanently silencing the gun in Sierra Leone, NURP, on Friday, donated assorted office equipment and food items to the Amputees and War Wounded Association (AWWA) at its headquarters in Murray Town, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

NURP, the CUT Across Party made the donation of assorted office equipment and food items to the worse Gun Violence affected populations – the Amputees and War Wounded Association (AWWA) in an effort to support the Association’s operation across the 16 political districts in Sierra Leone.

As a self-help organisation, AWWA established in 2002 with the mandate to lead and lobby for support to the victims of civil war, specifically those that had the forced amputation or were otherwise wounded in the conflict, the need for equipment to facilitate efficient running of the Association’s national secretariat remains a challenge.

Recall that this has been expressed on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper