Public Vs Private Schools: Plan To Join The Education Marathon 1.0





In the pursuit of their mandate to return vulnerable children to school and to raise socially responsible children, FlexiSAF Foundation in partnership with Illmi Children’s Fund (ICF) is organizing a children’s sports event tagged the Education Marathon 1.0. The event which is slated to hold on Saturday the 11th of June 2022 is in commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day and geared towards creating an avenue for primary and secondary school students to showcase their talent in a fun and recreational atmosphere, whilst using the opportunity to emphasize the importance of qualitative and inclusive basic education.

According to a report by UNICEF(2022), 70 percent of children in Nigerian schools are in school but not learning. Globally, Nigeria also faces the biggest shortage of teachers, accounting for 12% of the global total. It is pertinent to note that many of these challenges, including teacher capacity, are linked to public as opposed to private schools, and if not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper