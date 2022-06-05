2023: Northern Govs Are Patriots For Backing Power Shift To South – Morphy 





A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Cross River State, High Chief Ray Morphy, has described the party’s governors from the Northern region as ‘great patriots’ for backing power shift to the South in 2023.

Chief Morphy, who is also the convener of Rebuild Nigeria, a forum canvassing for geninu re-orientation of Nigerians and her institutions for better development of Nigeria, commended the position of the APC Northern Governors and stakeholders in which they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look Southwards for his successor in 2023.

According to the APC Northern governors’ statement after its deliberations on Saturday evening, “It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party.

“We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper